American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 96.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

BR stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

