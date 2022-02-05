American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

