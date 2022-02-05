American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

