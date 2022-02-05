American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

NYSE CLX opened at $141.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.23. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

