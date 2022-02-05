American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Insteel Industries worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $746.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.88%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

