American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 328.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:LFC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

