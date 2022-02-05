American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

