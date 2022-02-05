American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

FAF stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

