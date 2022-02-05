American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.69 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

