American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Equinox Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 431,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

