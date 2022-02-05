American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,160 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $166.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.32 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

