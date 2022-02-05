American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,361 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.