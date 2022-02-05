American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,448 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 406,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 83,115 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

