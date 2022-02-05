American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,601 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $23,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $428,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

