American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 49,952 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,952 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $945.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

