American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,063 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB opened at $34.98 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

