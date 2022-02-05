American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

