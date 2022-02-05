American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $507.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

