American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

