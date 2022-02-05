American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

FIX stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

