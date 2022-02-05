American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $21.90 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.