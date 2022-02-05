American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 186,845 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.