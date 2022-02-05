American Century Companies Inc. Sells 62,265 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

