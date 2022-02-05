American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,983,827 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 307.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

