American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Feb 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. American Express reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NYSE AXP opened at $185.85 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $125.63 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average is $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

