Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,178,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.03% of Amphenol worth $452,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

