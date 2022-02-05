Ampleforth Market Cap Tops $129.93 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $129.93 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00110459 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 121,264,608 coins and its circulating supply is 105,884,450 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

