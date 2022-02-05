Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $13.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,927 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

AA stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. Alcoa has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

