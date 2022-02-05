Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730.23 Million

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $730.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.26 million to $775.20 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

