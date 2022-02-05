Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce sales of $368.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Daseke posted sales of $333.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $692.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.