Analysts Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Brokerages predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $560,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $2.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

DCTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

