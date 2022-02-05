Analysts Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.30 Million

Equities analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce sales of $200.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.91 million. EZCORP reported sales of $184.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $795.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

