Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post sales of $139.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $140.48 million. Progress Software posted sales of $131.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $609.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.