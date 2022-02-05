Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $965.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.00 million and the lowest is $950.81 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.