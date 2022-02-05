Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

