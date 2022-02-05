Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
