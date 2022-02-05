Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,640. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $164.24 and a one year high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.