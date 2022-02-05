Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,640. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $164.24 and a one year high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

