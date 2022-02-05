Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.89. 86,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

