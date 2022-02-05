Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $32.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.13 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.69, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

