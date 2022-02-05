Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce sales of $235.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the highest is $235.41 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

CMCO opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.