Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.43. eHealth reported earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $19.00 on Friday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 328,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

