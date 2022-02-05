Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.