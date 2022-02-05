Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.54 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

