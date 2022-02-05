Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 170,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -303.80 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.