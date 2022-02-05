Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $66,762,301,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

