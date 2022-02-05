Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report sales of $54.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.32.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $187.46.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

