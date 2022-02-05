Analyzing Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Editas Medicine and Renovacor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $90.73 million 14.12 -$115.98 million ($3.24) -5.78 Renovacor N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Renovacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -871.91% -38.28% -30.23% Renovacor N/A N/A -9.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Editas Medicine and Renovacor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 3 4 6 0 2.23 Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.95%. Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.08%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Summary

Renovacor beats Editas Medicine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

