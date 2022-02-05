Analyzing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grow Capital and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amdocs has a consensus target price of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Grow Capital has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Amdocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 1.96 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.36 $688.37 million $5.30 14.56

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amdocs beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon. The Bombshell Technologies & Corporate segment derives its income from proprietary software which delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and a new client application submission system, along with digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

