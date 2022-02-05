Analyzing Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -5.04% 10.83% 9.55% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Rand Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 14.88 -$12.60 million ($0.18) -140.94 Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rand Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and Rand Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Rand Worldwide on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries. The ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge division develops professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software applications. The Rand Simulation division helps organizations bring their product vision to reality by providing engineering simulation products and consulting services to companies with complex design projects. The Rand 3D division focuses on offering professional, training solutions for Dassault Systems and software users. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Owing Mills, MD.

