Analyzing Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) & The Competition

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Willis Towers Watson Public to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion $996.00 million 13.45 Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors $8.88 billion $717.37 million 30.60

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors 6.32% 19.92% 4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors 261 1088 1214 47 2.40

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus price target of $250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 39.50%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public competitors beat Willis Towers Watson Public on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

