Anchor Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.81 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $313.46 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,575,216 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.